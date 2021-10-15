Emergency personnel at the scene of the fire in Kaohsiung. The cause of the blaze remains unclear. Photograph: CNA/AFP/Getty Images

At least 46 people have died and scores injured following an night blaze that engulfed a building in southern Taiwan.

The fire department said a 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. on Thursday, October 14 in the city of Kaohsiung.

According to AP report, 32 bodies were sent straight to the morgue from the site of the blaze and other 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55 taken to hospital this morning.

A fire department in the country in a statement said the blaze was extremely fierce and destroyed many floors in the building which is about 40 years old with shops on the lower levels and apartments above.

The cause of the fire was unknown but firefighters said the flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.

This comes few months after fire that broke out at a quarantine hotel in central Taiwan’s Changhua City killed four people, including three in quarantine and a firefighter and injured 20 others