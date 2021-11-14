Malawi Queens thrash Kenya 62-40 in 2021 Africa Netball Cup

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Peace Chawinga’s Queens on Saturday, November 13, ,2021 defeated Kenya by 62 goals to 40 at Wanderers Sports Complex Netball Court to recover from the defeat they suffered in the hands of Spar Proteas of South Africa on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Kenya showed some resilience especially in the first two quarters as they managed to move in Malawi Queens defence and score with ease.

First quarter ended Malawi 18 goals while Kenya 10,Second Quarter Malawi had 33 goals and Kenya 18.Queens started dominating and leading with a big margin in the third and fourth quarters.

Third quarter Malawi had 44 goals,Kenya 29 while in the last quarter Malawi had 62 goals and Kenya 40 goals.

Peace Chawinga, Queens Coach, said it was good to win against Kenya,saying it was a good game in the first and second quarters.

“Fatigue is slowly clipping my girls so I thought it wise to bring in new players to suit Kenya’s heat. We will prepare well against Namibia tomorrow”, Chawinga lamented.

Chawinga made several changes in the third Quarter, Sindi Simtowe was introduced for Jane Chimaliro while in fourth Quarter, Jane Chimaliro came in again for Sindi Simtowe,then Sindi Simtowe came in for Joyce Mvula while Bridget Kumwenda went in for Shira Dimba.

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, Queens will take on Namibia before meeting Tanzania on Monday, November, 15 2021 in Africa Netball Cup.

