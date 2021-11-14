– Advertisement –

Some ten junior high school students in Ghana’s northern region have drowned after two canoes they were cruising in capsized in the Oti River.

The students numbering 31 were returning from the head teacher’s farm when the disaster happened.

The students had gone with the head teacher to harvest rice in Butuin, a community in the overseas area.

Seven bodies were retrieved with three still missing. A search party is currently searching for the bodies of the missing students.

A district police commander, Shine Zokoiku said a search party was able to rescue 21 survivors.

He said unconfirmed reports indicate that the boat was overloaded, hence the disaster.

ASP Zokoiku said Police have begun investigations into the accident.

He said the dead bodies are currently at the Saboba District Police Station waiting to be moved to the Yendi hospital for preservation.

The whereabouts of the head teacher remains unknown as efforts to reach him have failed.

Source: Africafeeds.com