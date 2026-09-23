Bingu Stadium blackout fears eased ahead of Flames–South Sudan clash

By Shaffie A Mtambo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Government has assured Malawians that the ongoing electricity challenges will not disrupt Friday evening’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Malawi’s Flames and South Sudan at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Ministry of Sports spokesperson Macmillan Mwale told MaraviPost Sports Desk that measures are being put in place to ensure the match proceeds without disruption if there is a power outage at the stadium.

The Flames are scheduled to host South Sudan on Friday, September 25, 2026, with kick-off set for 6:00pm as Malawi begins its latest campaign in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed Bingu National Stadium as the venue.

Mwale said the electricity situation currently affecting different parts of the country should not be a cause for concern among supporters planning to attend or follow the highly anticipated fixture.

He said his ministry has engaged relevant authorities responsible for electricity supply to ensure that the stadium does not experience a blackout during the match.

“We have asked those responsible for electricity to ensure that there is no blackout at the stadium which could affect the game,” Mwale said.

According to Mwale, an alternative backup arrangement has also been put in place in case the main electricity supply fails during the match.

He said the backup plan is intended to ensure that any unexpected power interruption does not bring the international fixture to a halt.

The assurance comes after concerns among football supporters over previous incidents in which power failures have affected football matches played under floodlights in Malawi.

One such incident occurred during the FDH Bank Premiership encounter between Masters FC and Creck Sporting at Bingu National Stadium on June 21, 2026, a match that was scheduled for a 6:00pm kick-off.

The match eventually ended 3-1 in favour of Creck Sporting, according to records published by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), although concerns over stadium lighting have continued to form part of wider discussions around the hosting of night matches.

Friday’s fixture is particularly significant as Malawi begins its qualification campaign against South Sudan before travelling to Angola for the second Group B qualifier ten days later.

FAM says the Flames began preparations in Lilongwe on September 21.