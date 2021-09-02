Flames ready to break the jinx

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Malawi national football faces Cameroon tomorrow as the World Cup qualification campaign starts in the African region.

The Flames have not won against Cameron since 1987, meaning that the side has only won once in last seven competitive fixtures.

Malawi beat Cameron 3-1 in the African games in 1987 after which they have drawn twice and lost twice.

The sides last met on 16 October 2018, a match that ended goalless at Kamuzu Stadium in the Afcon qualification race.

But Flames captain Limbikan Mzava is upbeat the side is capable of breaking the jinx tomorrow.

Later on Tuesday, the Flames will play host to Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Flames are in group D alongside Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Mozambique.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) chose South Africa as alternative home ground for the Flames 2022 World Cup qualifiers after Confederation of African Football (CAF) declaring the Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe unfit to host World Cup qualifiers.