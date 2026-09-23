Autograph Collection Welcomes Leopard Sands Kruger Park, Celebrating the Wildlife, Heritage and Stories of the Lowveld

Leopard Sands Kruger Park joins Autograph Collection, becoming the brand’s first safari lodge in South Africa

Located on the banks of the Sabie River just outside Kruger National Park, the 18-suite lodge features private plunge pools, a river-facing viewing deck, and uninterrupted views into the park

Inspired by the traditions and stories of neighbouring Tsonga communities, Leopard Sands Kruger Park combines twice-daily game drives with Boma storytelling evenings, a Library Corner celebrating Kruger’s heritage, and silent outdoor cinema screenings beneath the stars

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KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, 23 September 2026 – /African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Leopard Sands Kruger Park joins Autograph Collection, marking the brand’s first safari lodge in South Africa. Inspired by the XiTsonga phrase garingani wa garingani (“let me tell you a story”), the lodge draws on the traditions, craftsmanship and cultural heritage of neighbouring Tsonga communities, offering a distinctive perspective on Kruger National Park and the surrounding region.

Perched on the banks of the Sabie River just outside Kruger National Park near Paul Kruger Gate, Leopard Sands Kruger Park, Autograph Collection overlooks a stretch of water frequented by elephant, buffalo, hippo, crocodile and abundant birdlife, with uninterrupted views extending into the park beyond.

“Leopard Sands is our first Autograph Collection safari lodge in South Africa, and it reflects the spirit of the Kruger region at every turn,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select & Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “From thoughtfully designed spaces to experiences rooted in local culture and heritage, every detail invites guests to connect more deeply with one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife and safari destinations.”

Riverfront Retreat

Leopard Sands features 18 standalone suites designed to immerse guests in the sights and sounds of the African bush, each with a private plunge pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and a freestanding bathtub.

Designed by Varoom Interiors and Delta Designs, the interiors layer natural stone, timber and woven textures with handcrafted furnishings, locally crafted artworks and design elements that reflect the people, places and stories of the Kruger region. A collection of leopard photographs captured by Safraaz Suliman, one of the founding directors, features throughout, paying tribute to the animal that inspired Leopard Sands’ name.

The lodge also features a river-facing lounge and viewing deck, an infinity pool overlooking the bush, a fitness centre and a curated boutique. At the heart of the lodge is the Library Corner, featuring books on Kruger National Park’s wildlife, history and people alongside a leather-bound journal where guests can record reflections from their own safari journeys.

Flavours of the Lowveld

Dining at Leopard Sands celebrates the flavours and food traditions of South Africa’s Lowveld. At the lodge’s signature restaurant, Ndlopfu, guests can enjoy regional dishes including oxtail potjie served with tihove, a traditional Tsonga accompaniment, alongside cocktails and mocktails inspired by local ingredients, including marula fruit harvested on the property.

The lodge also offers interactive Boma evenings where guests gather around the fire for traditional braais accompanied by local music, dance and storytelling.

Days of Discovery

Twice-daily game drives into Kruger National Park remain central to the experience, with expert guides bringing the region’s wildlife, flora and folklore to life.

Guests can also personalise their stay with a range of optional experiences, from scenic flights over the Blyde River Canyon and guided tours of the Panorama Route to visits to wildlife rehabilitation centres and rounds at Skukuza Golf Club.

Back at the lodge, guests can unwind with private in-room spa treatments, while weekly silent outdoor cinema screenings offer a memorable way to end the day beneath the stars.

“Leopard Sands was born from a passion for Kruger National Park and everything that makes it extraordinary, from its wildlife and landscapes to the people and traditions that have shaped it over generations. We hope that guests leave with a genuine sense of what makes this place so special, and stories that remain with them long after their journey ends,” says Van Heerden Haasbroek, General Manager of Leopard Sands Kruger Park, Autograph Collection.

Rooted in Community

Leopard Sands operates on land leased from the neighbouring Belfast Trust community. Approximately 95% of employees come from the local community, and, wherever possible, the lodge procures goods and services from local businesses, suppliers and producers, helping create opportunities across the wider hospitality value chain.

Getting There

Leopard Sands is located near Skukuza Airport, approximately a one-hour flight or five-hour drive from Johannesburg.

Leopard Sands Kruger Park, Autograph Collection, participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

For more information and reservation inquiries, please visit Marriott.com

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Marriott International

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 375 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 60 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Minnie

African Media Agency (AMA)

amy@africanmediaagency.com

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