Shocking! Malawi’s Phalombe Form 2 learner dies in girlfriend bedroom

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A Form 2 student from a private school in Phalombe has been found dead in a girlfriend’s bedroom.

Phalombe Police Public Relations Officer Jimmy Kapanja identified the deceased as Joseph Madeya from Ntchedzinga village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkanda in Mulanje.

According to Kapanja, the deceased went to his girlfriend’s house, where he slept, and the following morning at around 7:00 the girlfriend’s boss noted that the girl did not report for duties which prompted her to make follow-ups.

She found the girl at her home, looking ill, with Madeya unconscious.

A clinical officer pronounced the boy dead and declared that death was due to Organophosphate poison.

The dead body has since been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for full postmortem examination and investigations are still in progress.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s girlfriend is receiving treatment at Phalombe District Hospital.

