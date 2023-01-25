Msowoya, Gabeya, Chirwa nominated for 2022 Airtel Top 8 players

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets FC defender Gomezgani Chirwa, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC duo of veteran Striker Chiukepo Msowoya and defender Miracle Gabeya have been nominated for the 2022 Airtel Top 8 player of the tournament accolade.

The country’s football governing body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) released the list on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The winner will be crowned at a special ceremony to be hosted by the sponsors Airtel Malawi in February.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka the Competitions Technical Study group came up with nominations after analysing the competition’s statistics.

Zakazaka said a selected group of coaches under the National Coaches Association, who were responsible for selecting player of the match in the competition ,and some football journalists will vote for the award.

Three players namely Msowoya, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Clement Nyondo finished as joint top goal scorers with two goals each.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC are the 2022 Airtel Top 8 champions after defeating their crosstown rivals Nyasa Big Bullets FC at the Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...