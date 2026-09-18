Malawi U-15 drawn against Argentina, other four in 2026 FIFA World Cup inaugural

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Under-15 will face Chinese Taipei, Algeria, Argentina, Oman and Suriname at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 22 to 31,2026.

According to the official Facebook page of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the tournament is a new FIFA initiative involving youth teams from the 211 member associations under the world football governing body.

Malawi has been placed in Group C alongside the five nations, setting up a demanding schedule for the young Flames as they prepare to compete on the international stage.

The tournament will use a different format from conventional football competitions, with matches played in an eight-a-side format.

The games will also be played on smaller pitches, giving young players more opportunities to be involved in the action while testing their technical ability and decision-making.

The tournament in Baku will be held as part of FIFA’s new initiative aimed at providing a competitive international platform for young players from member associations around the world.

A similar tournament for girls is scheduled to take place in 2027, while the boys’ and girls’ editions are expected to be brought together in 2028.

Speaking to the MaraviPost sports desk after the draw, Malawi Under-15 coach Joseph Malizani said the teams in the group are strong and will require thorough preparation.

Malizani said the technical team must prepare adequately to ensure the young Flames are ready to compete against every opponent in Group C.

Malawi will open its campaign against Chinese Taipei on October 24, 2026, in what will be the team’s first test at the tournament.

The young Flames will then face Oman in their second group match before taking on Suriname on October 25, 2026.