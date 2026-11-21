By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Fidelis Construction Company is owned by a Zomba-based businessman, Madaka, who resides in Zomba.

Apart from his construction business, Madaka also owns Mulunguzi Riverside Lodge in Zomba.

Fidelis Construction Company is currently undertaking the construction of a maternity wing in Blantyre North Constituency, valued at MWK 1.9 billion.

A review of notices of intention to award, council adverts and whistleblower accounts shows a worrying pattern: huge prices, little detail, and the same names appearing again and again.

In total, the whistleblower has now traced K 8.5 billion in CDF money under Fidelis Construction .

Some of the projects ; K1.35 billion in Mwanza, K3.6 billion in Chikwawa ,K 1.9 in Blantyre and K2.95 billion in Chiradzulu that’s K 8.5 billion

Mulanje District Council, in a notice dated 18 November 2026, intends to award Fidelis Construction MK 2,305,414,312.75 to build Nkuta Health Centre in Mulanje South East Constituency.

The biggest school project on the list is N’zongwe Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje Limbuli, at K2.16 billion. The notice does not say how many classroom blocks, laboratories or staff houses that buys.

Two teachers’ houses at Naming’azi Primary School in Mulanje South West are priced at K769 million, or about K385 million each. Two classroom blocks with toilets at Nankuyu Primary School in Mulanje West are priced at K720 million, or K360 million per block.

Mulanje also plans to spend K729 million on two solar-powered piped water systems, or about K365 million per scheme. That is about 46 per cent more per scheme than the K249 million M’mbelwa District Council is spending on each of its piped water schemes at Bulala and Edingeni.

The proposed contract for Chikhwaza Police Unit is worth K1.17 billion. The notice gives no details of what the contract covers.

The council also plans to spend K1.87 billion on the Mulomba/Kamwendo Road and K1.55 billion on the Njedza Ring Road. It gives no length for either road, leaving residents unable to work out the cost per kilometre. In Luchenza, the CDF-funded rehabilitation of the 800-metre Market Street Road is costing more than K1 billion, or more than K1.25 million per metre.

In Mwanza District Council, Fidelis is listed under RCDF notice MNDC/W/CDF/26/27-0090 for MK 1,349,304,608.03 to construct two classroom blocks, an administration block, staff houses, pit latrines and a water reticulation system at Msenjere Junior Primary School.

In Chiradzulu District Council, in a notice dated 30 October 2026, Fidelis is listed as the intended winner for the Construction of PIM Market for MK 2,951,350,236.47, under reference CZDC-IPDC-CDF-MASANJALA-2627-04-9704.

In the same Chiradzulu notice, the other six contracts are all between K567 million and K1.009 billion. The average for the other six is K671 million. Fidelis alone is getting almost five times that average for one market.

Together, the four documented Fidelis awards in Mulanje, Mwanza , blantyre and Chiradzulu alone add up to K 8.51 billion.

In Chikwawa, Fidelis is reported among contractors involved in constituency projects funded under a K3.6 billion sub-budget from the K5 billion RCDF allocation, which includes road gravelling, health centre renovation, and road upgrading.

In M’mbelwa District Council, the company participated in council due diligence interviews in August 2026 ahead of awarding RCDF/CDF works contracts.

Fidelis now has more than 20 CDF projects across Malawi.

“I feel it is depriving other able Malawian contractors, the cake has to be shared,” the whistleblower said.

Are these prices normal? Parliament already said no.

In July, Education Minister Bright Msaka told Parliament that contractors working with councils were quoting between K1 billion and K5 billion for secondary schools, figures he called unacceptable.

He cited Kalanga Community Day Secondary School in Mwanza, which Germany’s Green Helmets Relief Organisation built for about K250 million. That school has four classrooms, laboratories, offices and six teachers’ houses.

Mulanje’s proposed contract for N’zongwe is more than eight times that amount.

In the same debate, Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila questioned why some councils were budgeting more than K200 million for a single classroom block. Mulanje is proposing K360 million per block.

While schools are priced like this, other councils are spending CDF on non-essential items.

M’mbelwa District Council in Mzimba has advertised 11 CDF projects. Most are for classrooms, staff houses, health facilities and roads. The list also includes a dancing arena in Mzimba Hora. The council invited quotations from contractors in the K200 million category. The notice gives no cost for the arena.

Kasungu District Council is using reformed CDF money to buy a road grader, three station wagons, two double-cab 4×4 vehicles and 24 motorcycles. It advertised the purchase as “machinery and plants for Kasungu District”. Government already operates its own Plant and Vehicle Hire and Engineering Services, formerly the Plant and Vehicle Hire Organisation.

Now the story moves from high prices to alleged influence.

A whistleblower who contacted Cable on 21 November alleges there is too much involvement of the Ministry of Finance in the awards.

“The MoF has influenced the Procurement Committee to award Fidelis Construction a contract worth 2.9 billion kwacha and all the tender processes were flawed,” the whistleblower alleged. “There is too much involvement of the MoF. He is influencing the PPDAs.”

The Chiradzulu notice now shows a Fidelis contract of K2.95 billion, matching the figure the whistleblower mentioned.

Some commentators have already alleged that some current CDF money is being channelled back to politically connected officials and contractors, just like the K36.7 billion Green Belt Authority funds.

Why one company monopolises contracts in this manner? Who is behind the awards of these contracts?