ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Actress Rita Dominic and her fiance, Fidelis Anosike, publisher of DailyTimes newspapers, look so cute in the new photos of them shared online.

The couple who have been dating for a while will be getting married in Imo state on April 18th and 19th.

These new photos of them were shared online today April 5 ahead of their marriage.

Sources: www.expressiveinfo.com

