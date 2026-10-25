MBS reverses Angel Chima appointment over Chakwera family connection

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has dismissed Angel Lamya Chima from her position as Public Relations Officer, just days after announcing her appointment, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the sudden reversal.

This publication understands that officials confirmed Chima’s dismissal, but the standards body had not publicly explained the reasons for the decision as of October 24, 2026.

Chima’s appointment was announced on Thursday, October 22, amid public debate over her professional background and reported longstanding family connections to former President Lazarus Chakwera.

Following Chima’s appointment, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Facebook pages started attacking MBS as to why Chima whose connection was with MCP got job in the current leadership.

Useless page that promotes hatred, division and full of extortion

The former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) employee had reportedly resumed work at MBS on October 5 after leaving the national broadcaster, where she had served for many years.

Her sudden departure from the standards body has left uncertainty over her next professional steps, particularly after she had already left MBC.

Chima confirmed that she had exited MBS but referred questions about the reasons for her dismissal to the institution’s Director General, Symon Mandala, saying the dismissal letter had come from him.

Mandala however declined to be interviewed after learning the subject of the inquiry.

However, without an official explanation from MBS, the reasons behind the decision remain unclear, and the reported public backlash surrounding the appointment should not be treated as the confirmed cause of her dismissal.

The development leaves important questions about the recruitment process, the circumstances that prompted the reversal and whether MBS will issue an official statement clarifying the matter.