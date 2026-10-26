Zambia Kwacha narrowly slips to K20.38 as dollar demands picks up

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambian kwacha narrowly depreciated by 0.64 percent last week to close at K20.38 per US dollar from K20.28 previously.

This is according to the Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

The weekly loss reverses a recent period of relative strength and comes amid increased seasonal dollar demand from fuel and goods importers.

Despite the slip, the kwacha remains stronger than a year ago, trading around K20.06 on Monday compared to K22.04 in October last year, supported by improved mining inflows and tight monetary policy by the Bank of Zambia.

ZEITI, which monitors exchange movements alongside extractive revenues, says the currency remains vulnerable to fluctuations in copper receipts and import demand.

Analysts note that even modest depreciations feed into import costs for fuel, medicines and farm inputs, keeping inflation pressures alive despite the broader year-on-year appreciation.

In other news the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), in partnership with Shoprite Zambia, has introduced dedicated Proudly Zambian gondolas in Shoprite stores across the country to increase consumer awareness and encourage greater support for locally manufactured products.

Launched during ZAM’s recently, the partnership aims to encourage shoppers to “Think Local First” by making Zambian-made goods more visible and accessible.

The dedicated gondolas showcase products certified under the Proudly Zambian Campaign (PZC), providing local manufacturers with greater exposure while making it easier for consumers to identify and choose locally produced goods.

The gondolas have featured different Proudly Zambian certified products, showcasing the variety of locally manufactured goods available and giving greater visibility to participating Zambian manufacturers.

Shoprite Zambia already stocks a wide range of products from local suppliers certified under the campaign. The new displays build on this commitment, helping to strengthen the relationship between Zambian manufacturers and the retail sector.

The Proudly Zambian Campaign, implemented by ZAM in collaboration of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, promotes locally manufactured products and services. Consumers can identify certified products by looking for the official Proudly Zambian logo on their packaging.

While the dedicated gondolas were introduced as part of ZAM’s Manufacturers Month activities, both ZAM and Shoprite Zambia hope to build on the partnership. Following a joint review, the two organisations will explore the possibility of establishing a permanent Proudly Zambian presence in Shoprite stores, alongside

supplier-matching sessions to connect local manufacturers with Shoprite’s buying teams.

The importance of supporting locally manufactured products was reinforced by President Hakainde Hichilema during the ceremonial opening of the First Session of the 14th National Assembly on 9th October 2026.

In his parliamentary address, President Hakainde Hichilema stated:

“The Proudly Zambian Campaign is building national awareness to shift consumer and institutional purchasing towards locally manufactured goods and services.

Every Kwacha spent on a Zambian-made product and service retained in our economy supports jobs, sustains our factories, and strengthens the manufacturing sector.”