Indian accountant Raunaq Kochar jailed six years over K2.2m theft to fund gambling in Lusaka

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A Lusaka accountant has been jailed for six years with hard labour after stealing more than K2.2 million from his employer and spending most of it on gambling and alcohol.

Raunaq Kochar, 32, an Indian national employed by freight company First Choice Logistics Limited, pleaded guilty to 97 counts of theft by servant.

The Lusaka Magistrates Court heard that between January and August 2026, Kochar systematically transferred K2,283,123 from the company to his personal accounts and directly to gambling platforms through mobile money transactions.

Investigators found a pattern of small, frequent transfers designed to avoid detection, which over eight months accumulated to over K2.2 million.

Prosecutors told the court that Kochar admitted using the money to fund online gambling and alcohol consumption. None of the funds have been recovered.

In mitigation, Kochar expressed remorse and asked the court for leniency, saying he was a first offender.

Magistrate Mbuywana Simvula said the offences were serious, premeditated and systematic, involving a breach of trust by an employee entrusted with company finances.

She sentenced him to six years imprisonment with hard labour, with all 97 counts running concurrently.

First Choice Logistics, whose chairperson is Kalpesh Patel, was established in 2022 and provides end-to-end logistics solutions.

The company operates a fleet of fuel tankers and flatbeds for cross-border trade and more than 150 vehicles for domestic distribution across Zambia.