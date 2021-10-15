Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Dalitso Sailesi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Dalitso Sailesi will pocket K95 million following the verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in an appeal case in which Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos wanted the international quasi-judicial body to overturn the Fifa ruling.

While upholding the Fifa ruling, CAS has ordered Lusaka Dynamos to pay the former Nyasa Big Bullets player $128 675 (about K95 million) for breach of contract.

The dispute between Sailesi and the club has dragged for over three years.

The player’s representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao confirmed the development in an interview with The Nation yesterday.

“We won. Lusaka Dynamos will have to pay the compensation and the Fifa payment stands,” Sapao said as reported by The Nation.

According to Code of Sports-related Arbitration statutes, CAS rulings are final and Lusaka Dynamos have 31 days to pay Sailesi the compensation.

The statutes read: “The award, notified by the CAS Court Office, shall be final and binding. It may not be challenged by way of an action for setting aside.”

Several foreign clubs, including Power Dynamos also from Zambia showed interest in the service of Sailesi after watching the player at the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

The midfielder then signed for Lusaka Dynamos in 2017 at K22 million with Bullets getting K17 million while the player’s signing-on fee was K6 million.

He was expected to receive K1.4 million (Malawi kwacha) per month.

However, the club failed to fulfill its end of the deal, prompting the player to take up the matter with Fifa for breach of contract.

The versatile winger returned to Bullets in 2019, but he has struggled to regain his form at the club.

In October 2019, Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ordered Lusaka Dynamos to pay compensation, but the Zambian Super League outfit appealed to CAS.