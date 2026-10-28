Mutharika halt budget review session to save public resources

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has directed postponement of the mid-term budget meeting of Parliament which was meant to start on November 9, 2026.

A letter we have seen from the State House to the Speaker of Parliament, and authenticated by Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye, shows that the meeting has been postponed until the next budget meeting.

It cites enabling the government’s financial resources to deal with the El Nino threat and fuel scarcity in the country, as the reasons for the postponement.

Some experts have lauded Mutharika for the decision arguing that most parliamentary sessions are not for public good but a way of siphoning resources for personal usages.

The Malawi leader has been on his fifth South Africa private trip since October 6.