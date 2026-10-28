Defeated Brazil presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro on the run

BRASÍLIA-(MaraviPost)-Brazil’s defeated presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro is at the centre of an international political storm following reports that he left the country for the United States after losing the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports that Bolsonaro’s whereabouts became uncertain after he missed a deadline to surrender his passports to federal police, with authorities subsequently cancelling the documents amid growing speculation about his departure.

Bolsonaro had earlier vowed to remain in Brazil and lead the opposition to Lula, who secured 51.79 per cent of the vote to win a historic fourth presidential term.

However, reports of his disappearance emerged less than a day after he publicly rejected the election outcome and threatened to seek its annulment.

The controversy intensified on Tuesday, October 27, when leaders of Lula’s Workers’ Party confirmed that a preventive detention order had been sought against Bolsonaro, alongside a request for an INTERPOL red notice to alert law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Reports about Bolsonaro’s possible escape route remain conflicting, with some accounts pointing to a private jet travelling towards Argentina’s border region, while other reports suggest he may have passed through Venezuela.

Argentine authorities have denied having records showing that he entered the country from Brazil.

US President Donald Trump had earlier questioned the credibility of Brazil’s election, claiming it appeared to have been manipulated.

Meanwhile, a senior US State Department official confirmed to ABC that Washington would issue entry visas to Bolsonaro and his family, further fuelling speculation about his relocation.

Lula has criticised Bolsonaro’s reported departure, describing it as shameful and questioning why a politician who believes he has done nothing wrong would leave his country secretly.

His remarks came during celebrations marking his 81st birthday in Brasília.

Although CNN, the BBC and The Washington Post separately reported that Bolsonaro had arrived in the United States, Brazilian authorities have yet to establish publicly how he left the country or confirm his precise destination.

The unresolved questions surrounding his movements have added another layer of tension to Brazil’s post-election political confrontation.