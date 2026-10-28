US Alexander brothers jailed 30 years for sex trafficking

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Three brothers, including two prominent luxury real estate brokers, have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the United States after being convicted of sexually assaulting women in a case involving allegations of drugging, rape and abuse spanning several years.

In its report on the sentencing, the BBC says Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, were convicted in March after prosecutors presented evidence that they used their wealth, social connections and promises of luxury experiences to lure women to parties and upscale properties before sexually assaulting them.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, 12 victims addressed the judge, describing the lasting psychological effects of the assaults and calling for severe punishment.

Several urged the court to impose life sentences, saying the harm they suffered had affected their sense of safety, trust and personal dignity.

Judge Valerie Caproni condemned the brothers’ actions, describing their conduct as monstrous and saying their crimes had caused devastating harm to the victims.

She questioned whether rehabilitation was possible when the defendants continued to deny wrongdoing rather than acknowledge the suffering described in court.

Prosecutors argued that the brothers had developed a pattern of using promises of luxury, travel and exclusive social gatherings to gain access to women.

During the five-week trial, 11 women testified that they had been given gifts or taken to destinations including Aspen and the Bahamas, where they alleged they were drugged and sexually assaulted. Some said they were minors when the abuse occurred.

One victim, Maya Miller, told the court that an assault by Tal Alexander in 2014 destroyed her sense of security. Another woman, identified under the pseudonym Isa Brooks, said she was 16 when Tal and Alon Alexander raped her, leaving her struggling to trust her own judgement.

A further victim alleged that Tal threatened her after she considered reporting an assault.

The brothers continued to maintain their innocence during sentencing. Their lawyers argued that the sexual encounters had been consensual and requested prison terms of 15 years, saying the men had become devoted fathers whose families would suffer from their imprisonment.

Tal Alexander acknowledged that their “work-hard, play-hard mentality” had hurt people, but the judge remained unconvinced by their statements.

The court imposed 30-year prison terms for certain offences and additional 20-year sentences for other crimes, which will run concurrently.

The ruling means the brothers will serve the sentences at the same time rather than consecutively, although the convictions and punishment represent a major fall from their former positions in the luxury property industry.

Tal and Oren Alexander built high-profile careers selling expensive properties in New York and Miami, working for real estate firm Douglas Elliman before establishing their own company, Official, in 2022. Their brother Alon worked at the family’s private security business, Kent Security.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of the brothers’ business prominence and the victims’ accounts of the lasting consequences of sexual violence.