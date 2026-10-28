Florida toddler Neveda Pierre’s football story attracts US$33,000 fundraising buzz

By Edwin Mbewe

FLORIDA-(MaraviPost)-The story of a three-year-old football prodigy in Florida has attracted widespread social media attention, with claims that supporters raised more than $33,000 within 24 hours to support his football ambitions.

The story, reported in social media posts, centres on Neveda Pierre, a young player whose alleged experience during a children’s football match has sparked debate about how sporting programmes should accommodate exceptionally talented youngsters while maintaining safety and fair play.

Neveda reportedly plays in an i9 Sports league in Winter Park, Florida, where he was competing against children aged five.

His parents, Martasia Griffin and Don Pierre, have reportedly said he scored more than 40 goals in five matches this season.

Reported dispute leads to police call

Accounts circulating online allege that a disagreement arose during a match on Saturday, October 24, after concerns were raised about the toddler’s physical play and dominance on the pitch.

The reports claim organisers contacted police during the incident.

Neveda’s parents reportedly said the family was asked to leave the park and received a refund of their $300 registration fee.

A reported body-camera recording has also circulated online, with one account quoting an organiser acknowledging the child’s ability by saying he was “good” and “great”.

However, the full circumstances of the incident have not been independently established, and the accounts attributed to the family and organisers require further verification.

Fundraising claims attract attention

The controversy has reportedly prompted an outpouring of support, with social media posts claiming that more than $33,000 was raised in less than 24 hours to help the young footballer pursue future opportunities.

Some supporters have expressed hopes that Neveda could eventually train in Europe, including at La Masia, the renowned youth academy associated with FC Barcelona.

However, the reported fundraising total and the intended use of the money have not been independently verified.

There is also no confirmed information indicating that Barcelona has offered Neveda a place at its academy.

Debate over gifted young players

The story has fuelled discussion about how youth sports programmes can balance the development of exceptionally talented children with the need to ensure that all participants enjoy a safe and positive sporting experience.

While some social media users have criticised the reported handling of the incident, others have emphasised that talent must be nurtured alongside discipline, age-appropriate competition and respect for fellow players.

For now, Neveda Pierre’s story remains a developing online sensation, with questions surrounding the football match, the police response and the fundraising campaign still requiring independent confirmation.

Maravi Post will continue to monitor developments as more reliable information becomes available.