Manchester City are Premier League champions in consecutive three seasons

LONDON-(BBC Sport)-Manchester City’s fifth Premier League title in six years and the manner in which it was achieved must send a sense of dread through those seeking ways to unseat Pep Guardiola’s magnificent champions.

City retained their crown as Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal on Saturday and it will be ominous for any rivals looking for signs of a reduction in their ravenous appetite for success.

Indeed, City’s desire to inflict and sustain their supremacy on those they have chased down and steamrollered appears to be sharpening, rather than offering any hints familiarity with silverware is breeding contempt.

City are the first team to win the Premier League for three seasons in succession since Manchester United in 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09.

They are also on course to emulate United’s historic feat of 1999 and become only the second English side to secure the title then also win the FA Cup and Champions League.

Pep Guardiola has now won five Premier League titles since becoming Manchester City manager in 2016

Guardiola’s genius has built a dynasty that will only get stronger. This is a machine without an obvious weakness assembled by one of the greatest managerial figures the game has known.

The club were charged earlier this year by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules between 2009-2018, but City, who have always denied financial wrongdoing, say they “look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all”.

They will already be strong favourites to win the title again next season – so other clubs with their eyes on the prize have a short summer window to come up with a plan to knock this seemingly unstoppable footballing juggernaut off course.

Source: BBC Sport

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

