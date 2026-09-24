“Man in the Mirror” men’s conference moves to Lilongwe Friday

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-After a successful and inaugural ‘Man in the Mirror’ men’s conference in Blantyre in early July, the men’s gathering now goes to Lilongwe this Friday night 25 September 2026 at Golden Peacock Hotel from 6pm.

The discussion strictly for men, just like the Blantyre event, will look at men’s mental well-being and tips on how they can navigate pressures that men go through but do not openly speak about them.

High Court Judge, Justice Allan Hans Muhome will deliver a compelling session on ‘The Importance of a Will and Understanding the Consequences of Divorce’.

Through practical legal insights and real-life perspectives, Justice Muhome will challenge men to think beyond today protecting their families, preserving their legacy, and making informed decisions about wealth, inheritance, marriage, and the legal consequences that can shape generations.

A well-known Professor of Psychology, Chiwoza Bandawe will present a life-changing session on ‘Men’s Mental Health and Work-Related Stress: Facing What We Cannot Afford to Ignore’.

Drawing on decades of clinical practice, research, and advocacy, he will reveal why mental health is one of the greatest yet least discussed challenges facing men today. Delegates will leave with practical tools to build resilience, manage stress, strengthen relationships, and recognize when seeking help is a sign of strength-not weakness.

Moses Chipembo Soko, a National Trainer in Radiological Investigations and Head of Radiology at Zomba Central Hospital, will deliver an eye-opening session exploring how modern scans are transforming the detection and management of prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and enlarged prostate.

Participants will gain practical knowledge on prevention, early diagnosis, treatment options, and the importance of seeking help without fear or stigma.

Organisers of the event, Prestige Events Malawi (PEM) said the inaugural conference received good feedback and there was a cry from men in the central region for the same hence their turn on 25 September.

“We received good and positive feedback from the first men’s conference in Blantyre and men from Lilongwe and other areas were asking for this conference and that is why we are taking it to Lilongwe. There are plans to take this event to Mzuzu and other areas because as it proved in Blantyre, men need such spaces to talk,” said PEM Events Experience Director Chrispin Bondwe in an interview yesterday.

He said ‘The Man in the Mirror’ conference emerges from a growing recognition across corporate

boardrooms, health institutions, and civil society that Malawi’s men are navigating extraordinary

pressures in near-total silence.

During the men’s conference in Blantyre, most men who attended the event hailed the platform saying it was value for money.

“I think we have got more than we paid for. The information we have received and learnt today is more than the K50,000 that we have paid for. It was a good conference and I have benefited a lot,” said one patron James Chimwaza.

Another patron Peter Kafwamba described the event as enlightening saying he benefited quite a lot on the importance of having a will and also discovering opportunities and making connections.

“We have been looking for such gatherings where men can discuss these relevant topics, this is an excellent concept, when are you doing another one?” said Kafwamba.

Bondwe said they have extended the invitation to various organisations and individuals to partner with them to make the conference a success and help men come out with their problems.