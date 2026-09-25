CSOs warn slow CDF disbursement

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s civil society organisations have warned that slow disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources could delay development projects across the country.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, National Advocacy Platform (NAP) Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, CSAT Executive Director Willy Kambwandira and CHRR Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa, among other civil society leaders, said the release of K85.5 billion to 30 of the 36 Local Councils was welcome but insufficient considering the approximately K1.3 trillion earmarked for the reformed CDF.

The organisations said the approaching rainy season was further reducing the time available for councils to implement approved development projects.

They warned that, at the current pace of disbursement, there was a risk that even half of the funds earmarked for CDF could fail to reach implementing councils in time for meaningful implementation.

The CSOs said this would not only create an absorption challenge but could also deny communities development projects intended to address pressing local needs.

According to the organisations, 72 percent of CDF resources have been reserved for community development projects, translating to approximately K3.6 billion per constituency.

They said failure to release and utilise the money could delay the construction of classrooms, health and water infrastructure, road works and other projects identified as priorities by communities.

The CSOs stressed that a budget allocation only becomes meaningful when resources reach communities and produce tangible development.

They have also raised concern over six Local Councils which have not accessed the latest project resources because they have not met the required conditions.

While acknowledging the importance of accountability requirements, the organisations said Government should provide targeted and time-bound technical support to the affected councils to enable them to meet the conditions.

They said communities should not suffer because of institutional capacity weaknesses that can be corrected.

The organisations further said delays in releasing funds approved by Parliament could weaken the link between public commitments, approved budgets and actual service delivery to citizens.

They argued that citizens should be able to assess public institutions based on whether approved resources translate into visible development rather than merely on promises and budget allocations.

The CSOs have also called for strict adherence to the institutional roles prescribed under the 2026 CDF Guidelines, particularly Guideline 10.2.2 on project launch and site handover.

The guideline provides that a site handover may be presided over by a Council Chairperson or a person duly delegated by the Council Chairperson.

The organisations warned that departing from the prescribed roles could blur institutional mandates, weaken accountability and undermine the governance framework for CDF implementation.

Other civil society leaders involved in the call include MEJN Executive Director Bertha Phiri, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka, NGO-GCN Chairperson Maggie Kathewera Banda, Nyika Institute Executive Director Moses Mkandawire, Youth Decide Campaign Chairperson Mwadidada Theu and CCSS Executive Director Viwemi Chavula.