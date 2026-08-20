The Mutharika Cabinet Assessment Farce: A prejudicial, clueless hack-job sabotaging real progress

By Rick Dzida

We must utterly smash and reject the media’s recent propaganda piece disguised as a “Cabinet assessment.”

To claim President Mutharika’s administration records “stability gains” while crying about “delivery lags” is a vicious, politically motivated hatchet job!

It is a shameless attempt to cripple a new government before the ink on their appointment papers is even dry. Let us look at the absolute absurdity of this sham.

President Mutharika took over power in October 2025. It is not even a year into this administration. Expecting complete systemic overhauls in mere months is a delusional fantasy manufactured to force failure.

This so-called assessment does not provide a single concrete criteria framework. It lacks any benchmark. It is completely blind to reality.

Without a clear scorecard, these points are just pulled out of thin air. They are random numbers assigned by biased actors to create a false narrative.

The assessment completely ignores the rotting, broken state machinery inherited by these ministers.

This is cheap sensationalism designed to generate negative headlines, clickbait, and public panic!

We demand an immediate end to these lazy, weaponised evaluations! We will not sit by while corrupt narratives dictate governance.

We demand immediate execution of these recommended revolutionary reforms.

First, upon assuming office, the President and his Cabinet must be presented with an explicit, objective criteria scoring board. No more moving the goalposts.

Second, no formal assessments before a full year of tenure should be conducted. Evaluation must only happen against well-known, pre-established criteria.

Third , future evaluations must be run by neutral, external citizen coalitions and independent auditors, not corporate-backed media houses!

Fourth, objective assessments must factor in inherited institutional wreckage and budget deficits from previous years or regimes.

In conclusion, ministers and other must be judged on how they fix the foundation, not just the rooftop!

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor