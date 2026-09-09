New Zambia legislators take office with calls reintroduce deputy ministers

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre, (AIPAC) has urged newly sworn-in Zambian parliamentarians to table a bill to reintroduce deputy ministers, arguing that their absence has weakened governance and service delivery.

In a statement, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma said research by his organization found that Zambia and Kenya are the only countries in Africa without deputy ministers. He said the gap has made it harder for cabinet ministers to manage the wide range of challenges across government sectors.

“It was wrong for Zambia to have borrowed this model which was only introduced in Africa by Kenya during its 2010 constitutional amendments,” Ngoma said.

“We must always be careful when borrowing certain laws and governance structures from other countries without adapting them to our own context.

“The President has a Vice President, and we see nothing wrong with Cabinet Ministers having Deputy Ministers to support them in executing their duties effectively,” he said.

Ngoma dismissed claims that deputy ministers are too costly, saying such arguments were made “purely for politicking purposes, without evidence-based data to support them.”

“The reality is that Deputy Ministers are essential in strengthening leadership, improving efficiency, and ensuring that government policies are implemented effectively,” he said.

“We therefore urge Parliamentarians to table a bill in the next sitting of Parliament to reintroduce Deputy Ministers as a matter of urgency.”

AIPAC also called on President Hakainde Hichilema to re-establish the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, which it described as vital for preserving Zambia’s cultural heritage, strengthening traditional leadership, and fostering unity between government and traditional institutions.

The institute further urged the President, in exercising his constitutional authority to appoint cabinet and provincial ministers, to consider appointing at least one person with disabilities and one representative from the private sector “to broaden inclusivity and bring diverse perspectives into government.”

On the economy, Ngoma said Zambia must focus decisively on job creation.

“We call on government to immediately begin the process of implementing a 24-hour economy, which will expand opportunities, stimulate growth, and create employment for thousands of Zambians,” he said.

AIPAC said the proposed measures would enhance governance, improve service delivery, and reinforce Zambia’s democratic, cultural, and economic foundations.