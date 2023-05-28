Hichilema commits to support Zambian sports

By Edwin Mbewe

LUSAKA-ZAMBIA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema said his administration remains committed to support sporting activities in the country.

Hichilema made the remarks on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Woodlands Stadium in the capital, Lusaka when he presided over the final of the 2023 ABSA cup between MUZA FC and Forest Rangers FC.

He observes that football is a well-known unifying factor in the country and source of income and employment to youths.

“With the firm foundation that is being set. We are confident enough that Zambia will get back to the league top footballing nations.

Fantastic display of skills by both teams during the ABSA Cup final at Woodlands today. Congratulations Forest Rangers FC for a win and MUZA FC for coming this far”, Hichilema said.

Forest Rangers FC are the champions of the ABSA Cup for the first time after defeating MUZA FC 2-0.They took a lead at 15th minute from an own goal by Chanda Chileshe.

Quadri Kola scored the second goal for the Rangers at 65th minute.

During the final, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was established for the first time in the country.

