Of smear campaign, dragging Dr. Dalitso Kabambe into DPP court battles

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Good wine needs no bush always! That’s quality one opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopefuls Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is carrying all the way ahead of the party’s elective convention in July or later this year.

Dr. Kabambe carries hopes for Malawi if given chance to govern as he has all quality leadership skills on economy and governance.

Apart from skills in managing developing economies, Dr. Kabambe is also very experienced in formulating excellent working conditions for staff. The Civil Service stands to be a motivated one under him.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor, he’s also results oriented and knows how to enforce performance among staff members.

To sum it all, he’s a man of integrity and trustworthy both at home and in his congregation. These are the values he will inculcate in all members.

Now, after realising Dr. Kabambe’s capabilities while repositioning himself with clean campaign ahead of DPP convention, other DPP presidential hopefuls and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership have joined forces with smear campaign against Kabambe.

Since Dr. Kabambe came out to the public in joining politics, different narratives have also emerged to shut him from helping Malawi to reclaim its real socio-economic agenda.

Both Chakwera’s MCP and other DPP aspirants have come with numerous narratives to dent his image to the public as they know he is the man Malawi needs now.

Since Dr. Kabambe joined DPP presidential race, he has never attacked personally other presidential aspirants including Chakwera.

For instance this week, MCP operatives with other DPP presidential aspirants came up with another narratives that Dr. Kabambe has dragged DPP leader Peter Mutharika to court for firing his campaign managers.

The smear campaign against Kabambe came after fired former DPP Northern Regional Governor Ackim Mwanza, Director of Women Joyce Chikukula and Regional Youth Director Kelvin Chirambo sought court redress over the matter.

MCP operatives were all over in the social media on Friday with smear campaign against Kabambe on the matter he did not take part.

Smear campaign is a waste of time against someone who doesn’t believe in smear campaigns or dividing the DPP party.

Kabambe is a new blood in DPP who has come to unite and revive Malawi’s lost economic prowess.

For Malawi for reclaim its developmental agenda which the late Bingu wa Mutharika left in 2012, the country needs an experienced and accomplished economist not accountant, pastor, human rights activist, lawyers, judges.

This is the reason Dr. Kabambe joined DPP presidential race to revive Bingu’s vision for Malawi and completely turn around the fortunes of the country on to a prosperous trajectory.

Dr. Kabambe is an accomplished economist who has contributed greatly to Malawi’s positive economic pathways with numerous roles played before joining DPP presidential race.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

