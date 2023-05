By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Undisputable Scorchers Captain Tabitha Chawinga banged 23 goals to become the first ever African player to win Italian Serie A Women Golden Boot award.

Chawinga finished 8 goals above the second placed Cristiana Gireli of Juventus Ladies.

Inter Milan were defeated by rivals AC Milan in the final of the season 1-0.

This is not the first time Tabitha has won the accolade in her debut season.

She also won it in China and Sweden.

