2023 TNM Super League: Chipita FC humiliate Wanderers

………Wanderers FC 0-1 Chitipa

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The workers of Ekhaya Farm on Saturday, May 27, 2023 were suddenly attacked by Lions from Chitipa at Kamuzu Stadium, it happened in a nick of time when they never expected to happen.

The newly promoted Super league outfit Chitipa United FC showed some resilience over giants Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC in Blantyre as they beat them 0-1 from an own goal that looked Chiukepo Msowoya and Miracle Gabeya had a hand on it.

The home team controlled the proceedings by exchanging short passes,with Christopher Kumwembe’ efforts dealt with by George Chikooka the lions goalkeeper.

From 42nd minute in the first half the Lions of Chitipa started roaring with dangerous attacks,but the first stanza ended goalless.

Alfred Kamphamtengo blew the whistle to signal the start of the second half,as Mark Harrison made first changes of the game in search of goals.

He took out Vincent Nyangulu and replaced by veteran Chiukepo Msowoya with Mathews Masamba replacing Isaac Kaliat.

At 61st minute captain Stanley Sanudi was caught offside as he ran for a long ball from Alfred Manyozo,Vitumbiko Kumwenda replaced Misheck Botoman.Around in the 67th minute Chikooka made critical saves in a quick succession to end the dangerous attacks from Ekhaya.

The visitors continued pressing hard to find a sigh of relief, and got it at 82nd minute when the Nomads failed to deal with the long ball sent into their box.

The Lions then took a lead as they disconnected the TNM Wi-Fi at Ekhaya farm hence caused the havoc to the extent that were denied granting the media interviews.

Chris Luwemba was later voted man of the match the captain of Chitipa United FC.

McDonald Mtetemera Chitipa United FC Coach hailed his boys for the grant fight saying they could even scored more than 3 goals.He however denied to comment on their forthcoming game against the defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC in Karonga.

This is the first defeat for Wanderers this season,they now have 14 points from 7 games on third position, if FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Silver Strikers FC wins their matches on Sunday against Redlions FC and Bangwe All Stars FC.

Bullets will extend their lead on the table with 3 points against Wanderers FC who would be on third position and 2 points over the central bankers who would be on second position with 15 points.

Other results on Saturday, Ekwendeni Hammers FC 1-1 Karonga United FC,MAFCO FC 2-1 Extreme FC. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC plays struggling Redlions FC at Kamuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks FC host Blue Eagles FC at Mzuzu Stadium while Silver Strikers FC battle it out with the highly spirited Bangwe All Stars FC at Bingu National Stadium.

