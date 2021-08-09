Enoch Chihana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana came third public official in Tonse government to be summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning over the controversial National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) oil supply contracts.

Chihana however describes the summoning as a normal legal process adding that it is an opportunity to clear his name.

Chihana, Presidential Advisor on Strategy Chris Chaima Banda and arrested Energy Minister Newton Kambala were implicated in the NOCMA fuel saga for their alleged political interference.

AFORD is one of the partners in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration.

