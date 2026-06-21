Muthalika delegates Chihana to chair SADC security summit

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Second Vice President Enock Chihana will chair a crucial Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Summit after President Peter Mutharika delegated him to lead the high level meeting on Malawi’s behalf.

According to a statement issued by the SADC Secretariat, the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit will take place virtually on June 22, bringing together Heads of State and Government to discuss pressing peace and security matters affecting the region.

Chihana will preside over the meeting in his capacity as Second Vice President, representing President Mutharika, who currently serves as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The assignment places Chihana at the centre of regional diplomacy at a time when Southern Africa is facing various political and security challenges requiring collective action among member states.

The Organ Troika comprises Malawi as the current chair, the Kingdom of Eswatini as incoming chair and Tanzania as outgoing chair.

SADC says the summit will focus on strengthening peace, security and regional integration, which are key pillars for sustainable development across Southern Africa.

Ahead of the leaders’ meeting, senior officials and the Ministerial Committee of the Organ are expected to hold preparatory sessions to shape the agenda and recommendations for the summit.

Malawi assumed the chairmanship of the Organ under President Mutharika, placing the country at the forefront of efforts aimed at promoting stability and conflict resolution within the region.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is mandated to prevent conflicts, safeguard democratic principles and protect the sovereignty of member states.

The regional bloc consists of 16 countries and continues to champion cooperation as a means of addressing security and governance challenges affecting Southern Africa.