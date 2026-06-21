Amayi Angathe Women Aspire team crowned Beyond Banking Invitational Golf Tourney champions

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Amayi Angathe Women Aspire team comprising Esther Kawale, Vera Kamtukule, Justin Mkandawire and Anthony Kasunda are champions of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Beyond Banking Invitational Golf Tournament held at Lilongwe Golf Club after amassing 88 points to claim the top prize.

The tournament brought together 150 golfers drawn from the bank’s customer base, business partners and stakeholders for a day of competition, networking and relationship building.

The tournament, which forms part of the bank’s Beyond Banking initiative, underscored NBM plc’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships beyond traditional banking services while promoting the growth of golf in Malawi.

The quartet walked away with grand trophies and a cash prize of K6 million to be shared among team members.

Second place went to the Banknet 360 Finest team of Duncan Mabona, Vincent Chirwa, William Mabulekesi and William Matambo, who accumulated 87 points to claim trophies and K4 million.

The My ITF, My Future Saving team of Golden Jamu, Maggie Banda, Andrew Mdoka and Widdy Msona finished third with 86 points and received trophies and K3 million.

In the individual categories, Ruth Mvula and Frank Mandala won the Nearest to the Pin awards in the ladies’ and men’s categories, respectively.

Esther Kawale and Sabil Jussab won the Longest Drive categories for ladies and men respectively, with each winner receiving K500,000 in prize money.

Speaking during the prize presentation on Saturday, NBM plc Interim Head of Retail Banking, William Chatsala, said the tournament was organised to create an environment where the bank could interact with customers and partners at a personal level while strengthening business relationships.

“National Bank is a diversified group with interests beyond traditional banking, including insurance, stockbroking, capital markets and pension administration. This golf competition was about bringing together our customers and partners so that we could interact in a conducive environment where people can engage on a personal level,” he said.

Chatsala said the bank was pleased with the success of the event, which provided an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss business while also enjoying a social experience.

As part of its commitment to supporting the growth of golf in Malawi, the bank also donated K5 million towards the maintenance of the greens at Lilongwe Golf Club.

“As a bank, we believe in building lasting relationships that extend beyond the fairways and into the communities and institutions that bring people together. We are proud to support Lilongwe Golf Club with K5 million for the greens as it continues to provide a good golfing experience for its members,” said Chatsala.

One of the winning team members, Vera Kamtukule, commended the bank for organising a memorable tournament, describing it as one of the best-managed golf events she has attended.

“I have never been invited to a golf tournament where organisers call to confirm your attendance and ensure everything is in place. It showed that the bank is not only interested in us as customers but also genuinely cares about our welfare. Everything was well organised, and the experience was exceptional,” she said.

Kamtukule attributed her team’s success to teamwork, communication and trust among team members.

“Partnership is one of the greatest lessons we can learn in life. Throughout the tournament, we encouraged one another, listened to each other’s advice and relied on each other’s strengths. That teamwork made the difference for us,” she said.