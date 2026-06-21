Sascan Condemns Terrorist Attack on The Airport in Niamaey-The Republic of Niger

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) joins the entire African continent in condemning the dastardly terrorist attack on the Diori Hamani International Airport in the capital of the Republic of Niger, which occurred on Thursday 18th June, 2026. Many people were reported dead and wounded in that vicious terrorist attack.

SaS-CaN expresses its deepest and sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and our heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured. We stand with them wholeheartedly in this moment of profound anguish.

SaS-CaN is of the belief that all human beings have the fundamental right to live, pursue their own future direction and have their socio-cultural beliefs and nobody can violate them. We extend our solidarity to all Africans in the Sahel region in the process of overcoming this difficult time. These cowardly acts of violence against civilians cannot be justified for any reason; they are abhorrent and have no place in this 21st century.

Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be unequivocally condemned, rejected and eradicated. SaS-CaN reaffirms its commitment to join other like-minded platforms to campaign against this evil that threatens peace, stability and security. The entire Sahel is united ever to root out the menace of terrorism out of the AES (Alliance of Sahel States) region, and share a deep resolve to defeat these criminal, rogue and violent forces.

What is happening in the Sahel today, with the unstopped terrorism against Africans is a blot on humanity. The safety and security of the citizens of the Sahel region are paramount to SaS-CaN advocacy.

There are evil forces that seek to destroy humanity and the global civilised society. However, it is shocking that so-called politicians are now exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed in Africa.

To SaS-CaN, Africa must unite to defeat the scourge of terrorism. We must defend the Sahel and of course the entire African continent against evil, with full sincerity and seriousness.

SaS-CaN has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and has urged concerted action by the global community against the menace of terrorism, including state sponsor terrorism. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.

SaS-CaN therefore, calls for perpetrators of this heinous act and those who provide them support to be brought to justice expeditiously. SaS-CaN stands together with all Africans in the Sahel region in this hour of grief.

In solidarity with Niger!

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and Co-founder

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network

SaS-CaN