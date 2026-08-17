My Take on It: Malawi’s most consequential week of ups and downs!

3 “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” – Colossians 3:17.

57But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. – 1 Corinthians 15:57

Oh! What a week of extreme consequential happenings Malawi has gone through, with many ups, a few downs, and some strange eye-lifters. From Scorchers Women Football wins to Finals against Cameroon in the WAFCON games; Continental Holdings (CHL) listing stock on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE); Malawi road repair blues; political parties and NGO statements on constitutionally instituted national positions; and two deaths (Jorge Messi and Brian Banda). All hands down, the first (Scorchers’ win) and the last (Brian Banda’s passing) occupied both traditional media and social media platforms. Both energized Malawians to get involved and have a say, expressing feelings of gladness and sadness that the occasions called for.

The Good News

i.) Malawi wins and enters finals in WAFCON games

Scorchers, Malawi women’s football team, will face Cameroon in the WAFCON final this Sunday, after defeating Algeria and after Cameroon defeated Morocco. Malawians everywhere, from President Mutharika, First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika, Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah, and even former football players like Peterkins Kaira, are all hands-on-deck with happiness and congratulatory messages for the team. The whole nation is proud and shouting: “We are proud of you. Bring the trophy home!”

On her part, Professor Gertrude Mutharika, the team’s biggest fan, said, “Congratulations to the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, Scorchers, for reaching the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations currently underway in Morocco! Tonight is not only about the victory over Algeria, but it is also about making history as the first debutant nation to reach the final of this coveted continental tournament.” I agree with the First Lady; just 90 minutes separate Malawi from claiming the ultimate prize in African women’s football! It can be done.

One unnamed Malawian man has tailored a two-piece suit that used the Malawi flag cloth. It has been a long time since I have seen Malawians this energized. But several things are being discussed: an invitation to State House; a freedom walk on city streets in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu; an increase in wages and recognition by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM); the words “Congratulations and good luck, Scorchers!” to be etched on something in the country.

ii.) Continental Holdings stock gains

Shares in Continental Holdings rose 79% on their first day of trading on the Malawi Stock Exchange on Monday. Initially offering the Malawi public shares (known as an IPO) at K195.00, the Continental Holdings stock rose to K318.68 on Wednesday. Media reports that as many as 10,000 individual and institutional investors bought shares in the company, causing its price to nearly double. A very healthy development on the country’s economic landscape.

The Bad News

i.) Malawi roads in bad shape

It is that time of year again: an announcement that Malawi roads are in bad shape – so bad that the Government has established a borrowing program from the public to fix the roads in question. While some media reports question how the government will pay for the borrowed money, my question goes to the companies that operate in the country: How come none of you have adopted a road to repair? These are public roads, used by all persons in the country; companies could easily adopt and repair a road. This social responsibility act is certain to attract a reduced tax liability for companies that do this.

I hereby call on all companies – foreign and local – operating (doing business and making money in Malawi – please adopt a road, fix it, DO NOT CHARGE A TOLL, and feel good about it all.

ii.) Political party and NGOs tampering with a constitutional provision of governance

During the first government administration of Dr. Kamuzu Banda, political party (Malawi Congress Party) officers grew in importance and often threatened cabinet officials. Since the country adopted multi-party politics, it is regrettable that political party officers and some NGOs this week again flexed their muscles and appeared to tamper with a constitutionally instituted government office of the Vice President.

To these political party big guns, Malawi says, “Hands off the Office of the Vice President!” The drafters of the Constitution created this provision, which is the highest Law of the Land of Malawi. Whether a woman or a man, the office of the Vice President is a guaranteed position in the country. Your party positions don’t mean squat or shine a light on the provisions of the Malawi Constitution, except to give the nod to the establishment of a multitude of political parties in the country.

There are currently five main political parties, namely: DPP, MCP, AFORD, UDF, and PP. There have been different ways a presidential candidate has chosen his or her running mate. This is the time for political officials to show their party’s muscle. To show muscle once the VP is in office is an offence not only to the President, BUT to the Constitution. The latter is an affront to the highest law of Malawi. Malawi’s treatment of its vice presidents leaves a lot to be desired. From Chakuamba, to Malewezi, to Chilumpha, to Joyce Banda, to Chilima (who sadly perished in a plane crash in June 2024), and now Jane Ansah, party officials flexed or flex their muscles in the same way that was done in the One-Party State under the MCP.

This has to immediately stop!

The Sad News

i.) The death of national media icon Brian is too sad to endure

The passing this past Saturday hit Malawians hard. Very hard. The tributes poured on social media and conventional media spaces; in one medium, poetry flowed as did a song remembering the media icon. And no tribute was too much. It has been a long time since the nation jointly mourned the passing of a fellow Malawian, in my case, a fellow journalist. Brian will be sorely missed; he will be mourned for a long time. He will be sorely missed.

ii.) International footballer Messi’s father’s death may spell the end of his career

Football superstar Lionel Messi this week opened up about the passing of his father, Jorge Messi. The footballer is reported in the media as being profoundly impacted by his father’s death. He revealed that the loss of his dad puts in question how much longer he can continue his football career. The Argentine superstar said his father’s absence has created an emotional void after decades of unwavering support throughout his journey in football.

The superstar footballer posted on social media that his dad, Jorge Messi, who died aged 68 in Rosario, was not only his father but also a long-standing adviser and representative who played an important role in his professional career.

The past week has truly been a rollercoaster: the death of a superstar footballer that could spell the end of a career, the death of a media icon that left many Malawians in tears, to the sad, bumpy, and impassable sight of ugly Malawi roads in great need of repair; the nasty party-politicking of officials in political parties or NGOs that belittle constitutionally instituted positions of a vice president; the welcomed news of growth in corporations in the country; and the winning of Scorchers, Malawi’s national women’s football team with its historic-in-the-wings in the balance as Sunda’s game versus Cameroon has Malawians sitting on the edge of their chairs.

May the good Lord help us indeed!