Zambia lady reports brother-in law to police for masturbating using her two photos

NDOLA-(MaraviPost)-A 26-year-old man from Ndola, Zambia, was caught by his brother’s wife masturbating in his bedroom using two of her photos.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023, and the police were immediately called to the scene.

The complainant Peggy Monde, 30, had suspected her brother-in-law of being a weed smoker and decided to look through his bedroom window.

To her shock, she saw him masturbating using her photos. She took a video of him in the act, fearing that he might deny it later.

She expressed her concern to the police, saying that he was a danger to her and her female children. She worried that he might end up raping them, considering his behaviour.

“It shocked me and took a video of him practising the act just in case he denies.. He is a danger to me and my female kids at home. Looking at his behaviour he may end up raping me or my daughters,” Banda told police.

The husband, who is still in shock, has yet to speak about his young brother’s actions until his mother from Kafue arrives.

The police have collected the video as evidence and have detained the man.

Meanwhile the police are now struggling for the charge to slap on him since masturbation is not a crime in Zambia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...