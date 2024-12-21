Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi Vows to Step Down in January 2025 Amid Election Tensions

By Twink Jones Gadama

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi has categorically denied allegations that he plans to extend his term in office beyond January 2025 by declaring a state of emergency. In a televised address, Nyusi stated, "I am not interested in remaining in power or extending my term in office" ¹. This assurance comes amid rising tensions surrounding the disputed October 9 general election, with official results pending validation by the Constitutional Council on December 23.

The accusations against Nyusi were made by opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who has been at the forefront of protests against the election results. Mondlane announced a suspension of demonstrations this week following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in northern Mozambique. However, there is a significant risk that protests will resume on Monday when the official election results are expected to confirm a victory for the ruling Frelimo party and its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo.

Nyusi’s denial of plans to extend his term in office is seen as an attempt to ease tensions and reassure the international community that he will respect the constitutional term limits. In his address, Nyusi emphasized that he has no intention of using the post-election crisis as a pretext to declare a state of emergency or martial law to extend his term.

In a significant development, Nyusi revealed that he had a phone conversation with opposition leader Mondlane, aiming to restore peace in Mozambique. Although he did not disclose the details of the conversation, this marks the most significant effort to engage in dialogue between the government and the opposition presidential candidate.

The situation in Mozambique remains volatile, with over 130 people killed and thousands injured in post-election violence. The government has been accused of using excessive force to quell the protests, and there are concerns about the potential for further unrest.

In a separate development, Nyusi announced two days of national mourning for the 74 lives lost to Cyclone Chido, which struck northern Mozambique. The cyclone has caused widespread destruction and displacement, adding to the challenges facing the government.

As Mozambique navigates this critical period, the international community will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds. The validation of the election results by the Constitutional Council on December 23 will be a crucial moment in determining the country’s future trajectory.

In the meantime, President Nyusi’s assurance that he will step down in January 2025 will be seen as a positive step towards easing tensions and promoting stability in Mozambique. However, the situation remains fragile, and it will require sustained efforts from all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition of power.