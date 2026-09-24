Malawi’s Queen Sydney 2027 World Cup Qualification hangs in balance

By Edwin Mbewe

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Confusion has surrounded the qualification pathway for the Malawi Queens to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, after Africa Netball announced changes to the format of the ongoing Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi.

The tournament, which is being staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from September 19 to 26, was also designated as the African qualifying event for the Sydney 2027 Netball World Cup.

However, the qualification process has now become the subject of controversy after Africa Netball cancelled the scheduled semi-final between Malawi and already-qualified South Africa and introduced a separate World Cup qualification play-off involving Malawi and Zimbabwe.

According to a statement issued by Africa Netball and seen by MaraviPost, the continental body acknowledged that combining the Africa Netball Cup with the World Cup qualifiers had created confusion.

“Africa Netball wishes to provide clarity on the format of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup. We must admit that going forward we will not accommodate countries which have already qualified for the World Cup in the same tournament as qualifiers,” the statement said.

Africa Netball said the decision to combine the two competitions had initially been taken to help member countries deal with financial challenges, but added that “this combined format is not practical and has caused confusion.”

Under the qualification information originally published by World Netball, the top two teams from the African qualifier were to receive invitations to the 2027 World Cup. World Netball also specifically stated that South Africa and Uganda had already qualified through their world ranking positions as of December 1, 2025. If either finished in the top two in Nairobi, the next eligible team or teams would receive the available invitations.

That published arrangement has now become a major point of concern for the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

NAM seeks clarification

NAM has formally written to Africa Netball and World Netball seeking clarification over the introduction of additional World Cup qualification fixtures during the tournament.

The letter, signed by NAM General Secretary Yamikani Kauma Khungwa and seen by MaraviPost, questions the decision to cancel the Malawi-South Africa semi-final and replace it with a World Cup qualification play-off against Zimbabwe.

NAM argues that Malawi entered the tournament on the basis of the qualification criteria published by World Netball.

“Our position is not about Malawi’s qualification status. It is about the integrity, transparency and consistent application of the rules governing the qualification process,” NAM says in the letter.

The association further says it was informed on July 21 that a meeting would be convened to discuss the proposed qualification arrangement and seek the views of participating countries.

According to NAM, that meeting did not take place and member associations were not given an opportunity to formally consider or adopt the proposed changes before the competition started.

The association is therefore asking Africa Netball and World Netball to clarify:

the specific regulation authorising the additional qualification fixtures;

when and by whom the revised mechanism was approved;

whether participating member associations were formally consulted; and

whether qualification earned under the published World Netball criteria will be recognised without an additional qualification fixture.

NAM says its concern is centred on the integrity of the qualification process and the consistent application of published rules.

“The position is simple: published qualification rules should be applied consistently, afford countries the right to compete, protect athletes’ welfare, and reserve the integrity of the World Cup qualification process,” the association says.

Malawi’s campaign

The Queens made a strong start to the tournament, winning their first three Pool 2 matches.

Malawi opened their campaign with a 72-38 victory over Zambia on September 19 before defeating hosts Kenya 55-47 the following day.

The Queens then produced one of their biggest victories of the tournament, beating Nigeria 82-22 on September 21. World Netball’s official results confirm all three results.

The 82-22 victory was particularly significant, with Malawi taking a 21-6 lead after the opening quarter and extending the advantage to 40-11 at half-time.

However, Malawi’s unbeaten start came to an end on Wednesday when Uganda defeated the Queens 54-49 in their final Pool 2 match.

Uganda dominated the first half and led 34-19 at the interval before Malawi fought back strongly after the break. The She Cranes eventually held on for a five-goal victory to finish the pool stage unbeaten.

Pool 1 picture

South Africa also completed an unbeaten Pool 1 campaign and finished top of the group.

The Proteas opened with a commanding 90-22 victory over Tanzania, followed by a 58-41 win over Zimbabwe. They subsequently defeated Botswana 72-32 and Namibia 55-33.

Zimbabwe finished second after beating Botswana, losing to South Africa, defeating Namibia, and then recovering with a 73-28 victory over Tanzania in their final pool match.

Namibia finished third, while Botswana and Tanzania occupied fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Revised qualification route

With South Africa and Uganda already qualified for Sydney 2027 through their World Netball ranking positions, the remaining African teams are competing for the continent’s additional World Cup places. World Netball’s published information originally stated that if the already-qualified teams finished among the top two, the next eligible teams would receive the invitations.

The latest reported arrangement, however, has introduced a separate qualification pathway.

Zimbabwe secured their place in the play-off after defeating Tanzania 73-28, while Uganda’s 54-49 victory over Malawi set up the Malawi-Zimbabwe qualification contest. Zimbabwe’s Herald reported that the two teams are due to meet on Friday in a winner-takes-all World Cup qualification battle.

This means Malawi’s immediate focus has shifted from the cancelled scheduled semi-final against South Africa to the newly introduced qualification play-off against Zimbabwe.

For NAM, however, the issue goes beyond the outcome of one match.

The association is demanding clarity on the authority for changing the qualification mechanism after teams had already entered the competition under a published set of rules.

As the Queens prepare for the decisive encounter with Zimbabwe, the dispute over the qualification format continues to cast uncertainty over what was originally presented as a straightforward route to Sydney 2027.

The 2026 Africa Netball Cup and the African World Cup qualifying competition conclude in Nairobi on September 26.Malawi Queens results

The Queens’ pool-stage record is:

Date Match Result

Sept. 19 Malawi vs Zambia 72–38

Sept. 20 Malawi vs Kenya 55–47

Sept. 21 Malawi vs Nigeria 82–22

Sept. 23 Uganda vs Malawi 54–49