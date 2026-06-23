Airtel Malawi excites Lilongwe’s Area 12 residents with digital services shop

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi Plc has taken another bold step in redefining customer experience and digital access with the official opening of its new, state-of-the-art Airtel Shop in Area 12, Lilongwe.

The new facility represents a significant milestone in Airtel Malawi’s ongoing transformation into a fully digital, customer-first organization, bringing together mobile connectivity, high-speed internet, smart devices.

Airtel Money services in a modern, integrated, and highly accessible environment.

Officially opened in the presence of Airtel leadership, customers, and the Lilongwe City Deputy Mayor, the shop reflects Airtel’s continued investment in bringing world-class services closer to the communities it serves.

Designed as a one-stop service hub, the shop enhances convenience by enabling faster service, improved support, and easy access to digital and financial solutions under one roof.

Strategically located in a key commercial and residential area, it will serve residents, businesses and surrounding communities while responding to the growing demand for reliable connectivity and digital services.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Aashish Dutt said,

“This shop reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering a simpler, faster, and more accessible customer experience. We are bringing digital services closer to the people and enabling more Malawians to participate in the digital economy.”

The Deputy Mayor of Lilongwe, Her Worship Councilor Trizah Silo, welcomed the investment, stating, ​

“The opening of this new Airtel Shop in Area 12 is a powerful testament to Lilongwe’s rapid growth and modernization. Reliable digital connectivity and mobile banking are no longer luxuries; they are the very foundation of a thriving economy.

“Through strategic partnerships with forward-thinking companies like Airtel Malawi, we are transforming Lilongwe into a truly smart, connected city where local businesses and young entrepreneurs can compete on a global stage,” she said.

Beyond improving customer experience, the new shop will contribute to local economic growth through job creation, increased business activity in the area, and expanded access to digital financial services that support individuals and small enterprises.

The opening comes as Airtel Malawi continues to invest in network modernization, including expanding 5G services and improving connectivity nationwide to enhance voice and data quality to meet increasing demand for fast, reliable connectivity.

According to the company, customers will also benefit from ongoing promotions, including a nationwide Airtel Money promotion offering over K600 million in rewards from sending money, paying bills or buying bundles via Airtel Money.