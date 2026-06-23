Malawian street vendor Brian Mwanza killed in Durban amid renewed xenophobia fears

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-A Malawian street vendor identified as Brian Mwanza was reportedly killed in Durban, South Africa, in what witnesses have described as a xenophobic attack.

According to reports from local sources, Brian was pushing a trolley and selling fruit on a Durban street when he was approached by four South African men.

The men allegedly questioned him about when he planned to return to his country, referencing a broader push for foreign nationals to leave.

Brian responded that he possessed a valid passport, according to those familiar with the incident.

The group then demanded to see a permit authorizing him to sell his goods in the area.

When Brian was unable to provide such a permit, the confrontation escalated and the men began attacking him, witnesses said.

He sustained fatal injuries during the assault, though details on the exact circumstances of his death remain under investigation by South African police.

The killing has reignited public debate and concern over the persistent threat of xenophobia and targeted violence against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Community leaders and human rights groups have condemned the attack and called for swift justice for Mwanza and stronger protections for migrants.

The incident is trending online under the hashtag #SayNoToXenophobia as Malawians at home and in the diaspora mourn Brian and demand accountability.