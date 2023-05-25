NBM thrilled with Best Digital Banking Award

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc which has just won the Best Digital Banking Award has said digital services ought to be at the centre stage of the Malawi 2063 Agenda and the Malawi Digital Economy.

NBM plc Head of Digital Financial Services William Kaunda was reacting to an announcement at the just ended ICT Expo in Lilongwe that NBM plc has been awarded the Best Digital Banking Award.

“We, at National Bank of Malawi plc, especially those of use directly involved in providing digital services, are very excited with the recognition that ICTAM has bestowed upon the Bank. We also feel honoured by the recognition that we have received from a grouping of honourable ICT professionals. It is an honour to be recognised by astute professionals other than any others.”

“It is our belief that digital services ought to be at the centre stage of the Malawi 2063 Agenda and the Malawi Digital Economy. As such we believe that as the Bank, we have to be responsive to the agenda by not only making sure that digital financial services are entrenched in our communities but also ensuring that communities are digitally and financially included. To this effect, various programmes have been aligned to ensure that new, focused products and services are rolled out to provide a platform for such,” said Kaunda.

He explained that for almost over a decade, digitalisation has been at the forefront of the bank’s strategy and this has translated to having over 93% of all their transactions being done on digital platforms adding that the award will help to consolidate the gains and guide the provision of customer-focused products and services.

“We are positive that the award will hasten the maturity of our products that are in the pipeline. Our customers should therefore look forward to more responsive digital services that bring meaning into their lives in this year and the years to come,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said NBM plc deserved to win the award because it has been in the digital space longer than any other in the market.

“It is a fact that NBM plc has been in the digital space longer than any other on the market and is also a fact that NBM plc has been a pioneer in bringing digital solutions to its customers for several years. NBM plc has been a bedrock that has propelled many players to join the digital provision space and we have a wide range of digital products and services – that meaningfully work. From mobile, to internet, to cardless, to ATMs, to card services to POS, to international card use, we stand unmatched. The recognition is therefore a testament to this fact,” said Kaunda.

ICT Association of Malawi(ICTAM) president Clarence Gama said the country’s ICT has improved and many companies are providing innovative solutions to the country in different sectors of the economy.

