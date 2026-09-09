Silver Strikers fire head coach Peter Mgangira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers have parted ways with head coach Peter Mgangira following the club’s heavy 5-0 defeat to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets over the weekend in Blantyre.

The decision comes after the Silver Strikers hierarchy reportedly reviewed the team’s performance at the end of the first round and resolved to relieve Mgangira of his duties, according to Silver Strikers Official Facebook page.

The decision had already been reached before the humiliating defeat to Bullets, which intensified pressure on the coach.

Mgangira’s departure is also coming amid growing frustration among Silver Strikers supporters,such as Ayesu who had been calling for changes in the technical area following a series of inconsistent performances.

The former Silver Strikers legend took over as head coach in 2025, replacing Peter Mponda, and enjoyed early success by guiding the Central Bank-sponsored side to the Charity Shield and FDH Bank Cup titles.

However, his tenure has also been marked by disappointing results in key competitions, including the Airtel Top 8.

Silver Strikers were eliminated from the Airtel Top 8 by Karonga United after losing 3-2 on aggregate. Silver won the first leg 2-0 but suffered a 3-0 defeat in the return leg, allowing Karonga to overturn the deficit and progress.

In the FDH Bank Premiership, Silver Strikers finished the first round on position three with 29 points from 15 matches under Mgangira, recording eight victories, five draws and two defeats.

Despite that record, the manner of the 5-0 loss to rivals Bullets appears to have increased the pressure on the coach and accelerated the club’s decision to make a change.

The departure makes Mgangira the latest high-profile coaching casualty in the FDH Bank Premiership, with Silver Strikers now expected to begin the search for a new coach.

The development also comes just hours after Ekhaya FC announced the departure of head coach Enos Chatama, making Tuesday a major day of coaching changes in Malawi’s top-flight football.