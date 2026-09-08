Ekhaya FC part ways with head coach Chatama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Ekhaya Football Club have parted ways with First Team Head Coach Enos Chatama with immediate effect, the club has announced.

The club made the announcement through its official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, saying the decision follows a review by the club’s leadership and was taken in the best interests of the team and its objectives for the season and beyond.

The development comes as Ekhaya are currently sitting 11th in the FDH Bank Premiership table, having endured a difficult first round of the campaign.

In their first-round league matches, Ekhaya recorded four wins, six draws and five defeats from 15 games, collecting 18 points.

Despite the mixed results, the club has recognised Chatama’s contribution during his tenure including guiding the team to a top-eight finish in its first season and winning its maiden Airtel Top 8 trophy.

Ekhaya thanked Chatama for his commitment and contribution during his time with the club and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Fundi Akidu will assume responsibility as Interim Coach, assisted by Moses Chavula, as the club considers its next steps regarding the team’s head coach.

The club has called on its players, staff, supporters and partners to remain united behind the team during the transition.

Ekhaya says it remains fully focused on achieving its objectives for the season as the team seeks to improve its position in the league.