SAP Brings SAP SuccessFactors and Joule to NTT DATA’s Global People and Culture Transformation

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 08 September 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Recently, SAP announced that NTT DATA has selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Business Data Cloud, integrated with Joule, SAP’s AI orchestrator, to power the next phase of its global People and Culture transformation.

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100.

The SAP solutions will help NTT DATA replace multiple legacy HR systems with one unified platform for people data and processes, strengthening decision-making, employee experience and workforce planning. SAP SuccessFactors solutions will serve as the system of record for people and talent data, working alongside NTT DATA’s existing employee service platform and specialist workforce planning tools. SAP Business Data Cloud will connect this data with insights across other business functions.

“The initiative reflects NTT DATA’s view of talent as a strategic differentiator and AI as a capability that should be embedded across enterprise organizations,” said Stijn Nauwelaerts, Chief People Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “Ultimately, this is about creating an environment where our people feel empowered to do their best work, wherever they are in the world.”

The deployment builds on a strategic partnership between SAP and NTT DATA spanning more than 36 years, during which NTT DATA has collaborated as an SAP platinum partner, global service partner and global reseller for SAP. In 2025, NTT DATA adopted SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions to modernize its core systems.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions will now be deployed internally at NTT DATA over a 12-month period, with the company applying its own SAP expertise to design and roll out the platform. This will create a single, authoritative source of HR data and processes, laying the foundation for faster, more consistent HR services across the organization. Leading its own implementation will also strengthen NTT DATA’s ability to guide clients through AI-driven HR transformation, with firsthand experience of the solutions it delivers.

“NTT DATA is demonstrating how AI and cloud technology can redefine the employee experience,” said Thomas Saueressig, Chief Customer Officer and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “With a unified, intelligent HR platform, the company will unlock new levels of productivity and scale a people strategy that supports a connected workforce worldwide.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP

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