NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan man was stabbed to death at a burial ceremony of a senior Kisumu County assembly staff in Miwani, Muhoroni sub county after a disagreement over speaking arrangements.

The wrangle started when the Kisumu County assembly speaker Elisha Oraro who was the then master of ceremony insisted that he was to speak last which did not go down well with the area Mp, Onyango Koyoo who stormed out of the ceremony.

Koyoo reportedly insisted that it was appropriate if he ran the program as a host especially for political leaders before laying to rest the body of Mr Lazarus Obera, who was a senior human resource manager at the assembly.

While still at it, the youths stormed towards the podium leading to the stabbing of an unidentified man.

The unidentified man bled to death while people were rushing with him to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Police shot the suspect, who was running away carrying the murder weapon, on the legs and disarmed him before he was arrested.

Citizen Digital reported that the Mourners were forced to scamper out of the burial site making the ceremony end in disarray following the incident.

The body of Obera was buried by church leaders and his family members and the other body of the man who was stabbed was taken to the Ahero sub county hospital mortuary.