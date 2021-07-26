– Advertisement –





The government of Ghana has tightened its Covid-19 restrictions to curb the outbreak of the pandemic as the country battles a third wave of infections.

Among others, there is a ban on receptions after social gatherings especially funerals.

The Covid-19 taskforce is also stepping up enforcement of protocols including mandatory wearing of face masks.

In a televised address to the nation, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo said all funerals must be held in open air spaces within a two – hour duration.

The President Akufo-Addo warned against flouting of the revised restrictions.

“It is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask wearing has fallen alarmingly. The wearing of masks at public places, fellow Ghanaians continuous to be mandatory,” Akufo-Addo said.

He added that “There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this rule will. Anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame.”

President Akufo-Addo said government is procuring 17 Million Covid-19 vaccines from the Johnson and Johnson to continue with the vaccination exercise.

Ghana currently has 4,094 active cases of Covid-19 out of over 101, 170 infections. The total number of deaths is 819.

Source: Africafeeds.com