Prophet Seer Sabao says doom for Tonse government

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe based Prophet Seer Sabao has told Malawians that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government that will suffer shame in the next twelve month for letting Demons rule the country.

In a clip circulating on social media, Sabao revealed the fate of Tonse government on July 25, 2021 during a church service following mass criticisms on the president by the general public over how he has been running the country.

“The Lord has rejected the leadership of this country now because demons are now ruling this country”, said Sabao.

Sabao, who predicted DPP’s downfall and the Victory of the incumbent President, Dr Lazurus Chakwera, who was the then leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) added that MCP and Tonse Alliance will suffer shame in the next 12 months from now because God has rejected the leadership of the country.

He however, urged Malawians to pray for the leadership of the country following his prophesy.

In 2020, Sabao was among several other prisoners who were pardoned by the state President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera after being sentenced by the Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor.

The leader of the Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC) was arrested for allegedly forging and cashing a cheque amounts to MK3, 350, 000 for a company belonging to his mother-in-law.