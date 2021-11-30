Malawi’s controversial Prophet Seer Sabao releases new prophecy: “two lions to part ways”

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi’s controversial Prophet, Seer Sabao, on Saturday, 27 November, 2021, released a sensitive prophecy concerning the future of Tonse Alliance in regards to the relation between the country’s President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Klaus Chilima.

In video clips in possession of Maravi Post, the Prophet claims that “two lions” will separate, in an apparent reference to Chakwera and Chilima who came together last year in a bid to dislodge the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party which was very strong having led the country for over 10 years.

“Two lions! I saw two lions. Two angry lions! These two lions are walking together. Two angry lions roaring over one another! But the end of the two roaring lions, this lion will go this way and the other one will go this way. When this lion will go this way and this one go this way, Malawians will suffer poverty than before. Two lions are about to separate ways. We must pray for the peace of the two lions,” said the man of God.

Sabao, a head of the Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC), further prophesied that cracks will soon emerge in the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where a certain political figure is set to form a new party.

”I saw a party MCP divided,” said the Prophet adding that “the new party will also start with MC with a change at the end.”

He further prophesied that soon top leaders will be exposed as God wants to sweep Malawi saying “God is very angry with the leaders of this country in different departments.”

“If you go to any government department you will find a leader abusing the office. And God is very angry and He says will expose them and sweep their position,” said the Prophet amid much applause from the congregation.

Ironically, it is President Lazarus Chakwera who pardoned Sabao from prison last year.

Prophet Sabao was on November 23, 2020 jailed alongside his accomplice Nomsa Plaigne to four years in jail for forgery.

He was charged with forgery and falsifying documents after being suspected of cashing out seven cheques from the bank account of Glalle Enterprises and General Dealers Stationers which belongs to his mother-in-law.

The money that was stolen amounted to MK3, 350, 000.

