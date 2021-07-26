Blantyre residents

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There is large turn of Malawians in major cities of of Blantyre and Lilongwe to get their jabs of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which jetted in the country on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

For instance, city residents started to queue as early as 06:00 o’clock at Gate-way clinic and a makeshift vaccination site at Blantyre Youth Centre for their shots.

The unprecedented turn out for this vaccination sees a scramble of 28, 400 doses of the vaccine under the Blantyre District Health Office.

Lilongwe resident

While in Lilongwe people endured cold weathers waiting over two hours to receive their jabs

In a random interview, agitated residents say are excited to have their second doses.

Malawi received 192 thousand doses of AstraZeneca through the COVAX facility.

About 20 percent of the country’s population is expected to be vaccinated freely on Covid-19 dosage.