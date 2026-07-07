Time to walk Off: Why African teams must quit the World Cup until the whistle Is fair

By Jones Gadama

Every four years African nations arrive at the World Cup with speed, skill, and the hopes of 1.4 billion people. Every four years they leave with the same story: we played well, but the decisions went against us. The pattern is too consistent to ignore.

African football must consider withdrawing from the World Cup because no matter the talent on the pitch, officiating dominated by European referees continues to cost the continent.

Look at this tournament. In the group stage an Egyptian forward drove into the box, was clipped from behind, and went down. It was a clear penalty under the laws of the game. The referee waved play on and VAR stayed silent. Days later Argentina were awarded a goal that on replay looked to come from an offside position.

The flag stayed down, the goal stood, and momentum shifted. These are not isolated mistakes. They are moments that decide who progresses and who goes home.

The problem is structural. The elite pool of World Cup referees is still overwhelmingly European. When African teams face European or South American opposition, the man with the whistle often shares a footballing background, language, and federation ties with the opponent, not with Africa. That creates unconscious bias.

A 50-50 challenge for an African team is called a foul. The same challenge for the other side is “good, strong play.” A second yellow comes quicker. Advantage is not played. The game is managed differently.

African teams are then forced to play with a handicap. Coaches tell players they must win by two goals to be safe, because one goal will be wiped out by a decision. That changes how football is played.

Instead of expressing the flair that makes African football loved worldwide, teams become cautious, and caution kills the very creativity that could beat anyone.

FIFA talks about inclusion, but inclusion without power is cosmetic. After decades of participation, Africa still has minimal representation in FIFA’s refereeing leadership and in the group that selects and assesses officials at the World Cup. VAR was supposed to fix this, yet in key African games this tournament it has been applied inconsistently, with marginal calls going one way.

A withdrawal would be painful for the players, but it would also be powerful. The World Cup depends on African audiences, African players, and African markets.

If CAF pulled its teams out, FIFA would have to answer hard questions about referee recruitment, training, and accountability. Change has never come to football by politely waiting. It has come when stakeholders used leverage.

African teams are skilled enough to win the World Cup.

The evidence on the pitch proves it. What they are not getting is a level field of officiating. Until that changes, continuing to participate only validates a system that does not reward African excellence. It is time to walk off, and to return only when the whistle is fair.