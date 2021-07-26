By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blue Eagles FC failed to receive one million Malawi Kwacha from FDH Bank on Sunday because is not registered on Bank Pakhomo.

The area 30 outfit had all opportunities to receive the cash if they were registered on Bank Pakhomo, Micium Mhone started the process at fifth minute but Felix Msowoya for Dedza Young Soccer cancelled it in fifteenth minute to start registering on UFULU525.

After 45 minutes Young Soccer frustrated Blue Eagles FC as they started playing delaying tactics and slowly using the Wallet525.

Blue Eagles FC under Caretaker Wilson Chidati missed a lot of scoring chances through Micium Mhone, Gaddie Chirwa,Malidadi Jnr and Mike Nyondo who came in as a substitute hence failing to register on Banki Pakhomo while their counterpart used UFULU525 accordingly.

After 90 minutes it was level, and had to go straight into post match penalties, Micium Mhone, Mike Nyondo, Gaddie Chirwa and Paul Master converted theirs while defender Wonder Jereman got his saved by Dedza Young Soccer goalie who was outstanding in the entire game.

George Mponda,Ernest Mdapeza,Innocent Kathumba,Sedio Zuze and Thandizo made it sure Young Soccer had it’s one million Malawi kwacha transferred through UFULU525.

Wilson Chidati Blue Eagles FC Caretaker accepted the defeat but described it as a painful one as his charges misused chances they created hence knocked out of the competition, “It is sad we have failed to use Banki Pakhomo”,.

Andrew Bunya-Dedza Young Soccer Coach said,they knew Blue Eagles will have complacency being a Super League side hence came flatter out.

” We are ready for any team we are meeting in the quarter finals,our aim is to Transfer the whole MK25 million to our Wallet525, UFULU525 and Banki Pakhomo “.he added.