………..Resigns from UTM, returns party vehicle

Kalindo resigns

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM director of youth Bon Kalindo on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 dumped President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government as he has resigned from the party which is the main alliance partner.

Kalindo told the news conference in Blantyre thathe cannot continue serving the party which is in government and has failed to fulfill its compaign promises such as creating one million jobs within a year, among others.

Kalindo says Tonse Government is the most corrupt government compared to previous administrations.

Kalindo dumps UTM Vehicle at Dorvic Hotel in Blantyre

Kalindo eventually returned a vehicle belonging to his former UTM party..

He has since dumped his official vehicle at Dorvic Hotel in Blantyre where he made the announcement to journalists.

“The keys are at the reception, party officials can come to collect it, ” he says.

The outspoken politician said he wants to focus on his revolutionary movement which has lined up a series of protest against the Tonse alliance leadership.

Kalindo is accusing the Chakwera led presidency of failing to come with solutions to contain the socio-economic challenges that have rocked the country.

According to Kalindo, all the campaign promises Tonse Alliance leaders made prior to June 23, 2020 presidential elections, are not being fulfilled, hence his decision to resign from UTM which is a key partner of the Tonse Alliance.

Kalindo’s planned demonstrations are slated for Friday, November 19, 2021 in Blantyre.

UTM is yet to comment on Kalindo’s decision to dump the party.

